Professor Nurul Alam made the interim VC of JU

Professor Md Nurul Alam, pro-vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor (VC) on an interim basis for the administrative needs of the University, in addition to his responsibilities, reports UNB.

In this regard, a notification from the education ministry signed by deputy secretary Md Mahmudul Alam was issued on Tuesday.

Nurul Alam is a professor of the Department of Physics at the university.

Before him, professor Farzana Islam served as the VC of the university whose tenure ended this year.