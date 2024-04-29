Edu ministry shuts educational institutions in Dhaka, several other districts

Educational activities in all the high schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical educational institutions in all the districts of two divisions and a few other districts will remain shut Tuesday due to ongoing severe heatwave across the country, said the education ministry.

All the high schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical educational institutions in all the districts of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions; in Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur and Manikganj of Dhaka division; in Kurigram and Dinajpur of Rangpur division; and in Patuakhali district of Barishal division will remain shut on Tuesday, said a news release of the ministry.