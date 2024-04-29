Education

Edu ministry shuts educational institutions in Dhaka, several other districts

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Amid the sweltering heat, a woman takes her daughter under the shade of an umbrella immediate after the school ends in Lakshmibazar, DhakaFile photo

Educational activities in all the high schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical educational institutions in all the districts of two divisions and a few other districts will remain shut Tuesday due to ongoing severe heatwave across the country, said the education ministry.

All the high schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical educational institutions in all the districts of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions; in Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur and Manikganj of Dhaka division; in Kurigram and Dinajpur of Rangpur division; and in Patuakhali district of Barishal division will remain shut on Tuesday, said a news release of the ministry.

Earlier, the primary and mass education ministry shut all the primary schools across the country, child welfare trust schools and learning centres run under the Bureau of Non-Formal Education until 2 May due to the heatwave.

The ministry on Sunday suspended the educational institutes in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jashore, Khulna and Rajshahi districts for Monday.

