Online learning platform ‘Hasina & Friends’ launched on PM’s birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the first Bangladeshi online learning platform for children and teenagers, Hasina & Friends has been launched under the initiative of ICT Division.

According to a press release, Hasina & Friends, a gift given by the prime minister on her birthday, was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of more than five hundred children and teenagers along with government officials and dignitaries at a grand ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in Dhaka.

It is the first online learning platform made in Bangladesh for children and teenagers. The platform includes a variety of educational stories and interactive games for children between the ages of 6-12 and teenagers between 13-16.