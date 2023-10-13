British Council invites applications for Study UK Alumni Awards 2024  

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is inviting applications for the 10th edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards programme. It is dedicated to honouring the remarkable accomplishments of UK alumni worldwide.

The Study UK Alumni Awards feature four categories to spotlight exceptional achievements and impact in various fields: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action and Business and Innovation. Eligible applicants will have the opportunity to compete on both the Global and National stages of the Alumni Awards.

Global Alumni Award recipients will gain a chance to boost their international profiles, expand their professional networks, and enrich their careers with a professional networking visit to the UK. Additionally, a select number of countries, including Bangladesh, will host national ceremonies to honour their finalists. The last date to submit applications is 22 October 2023.