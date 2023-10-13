British Council invites applications for Study UK Alumni Awards 2024  

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is inviting applications for the 10th edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards programme. It is dedicated to honouring the remarkable accomplishments of UK alumni worldwide.
The Study UK Alumni Awards feature four categories to spotlight exceptional achievements and impact in various fields: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action and Business and Innovation. Eligible applicants will have the opportunity to compete on both the Global and National stages of the Alumni Awards.
Global Alumni Award recipients will gain a chance to boost their international profiles, expand their professional networks, and enrich their careers with a professional networking visit to the UK. Additionally, a select number of countries, including Bangladesh, will host national ceremonies to honour their finalists. The last date to submit applications is 22 October 2023.
Winners of the prestigious Alumni Awards will be able to raise their international profile and build professional networks and business connections. Additionally, they will win a professional networking visit to the UK. All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global Alumni Awards. The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2024 and celebrated in a digital campaign that will raise the profile of their story and success.
For many years, the UK has been one of the most popular study destinations for Bangladeshi students, and the number of students from Bangladesh to the UK has witnessed a significant jump. This mobility is powered by the achievements of Bangladeshi alumni who have made substantial contributions to their communities, industries, and nations. The International Alumni Awards programme recognises such alumni and honours them and their work that inspires others around them.
Last year, the award received over 1,200 applications from UK alumni residing in nearly 100 countries. These applicants represented more than 120 higher education institutions located throughout the UK. After in-depth interviews with a judging panel, the following winners were selected for the National Awards in Bangladesh: Md Samiul Masud, Winner of Business and Innovation Award (University of Birmingham); Ariq Anam Khan, Winner of Culture and Creativity Award (University of Warwick); Dr Sakib Amin, Winner of Science and Sustainability Award (University of Essex and University of Durham); and Kazi Hassan Robin, Winner of Social Action Award (University of East London).
Regarding the awards, Toufiq Hasan, Head of Education Bangladesh, British Council, said, “The Study UK Alumni Awards are a prestigious platform that recognises the outstanding achievements of UK alumni worldwide. These individuals leverage the knowledge and experiences gained during their UK university studies to bring about positive change in their communities and beyond. These awards celebrate their exceptional contributions and highlight the lasting impact of UK higher education. We warmly invite all eligible alumni to apply and share their inspiring stories with us.”
Md Samiul Masud, Winner, Business and Innovation Award, “The awards are a great opportunity for many bright scholars, and it gives a larger platform to contribute to our country.”
For comprehensive details on how to apply, categories, application process and eligibility criteria, please visit here .