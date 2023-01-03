IPWE conference to kick off in Dhaka Wednesday

Conference chair Sufian A Khondker, senior vice president and national technology director of ARCADIS, USA, made the announcement at a press briefing at BUET council building on Tuesday.
The theme of IPWE-2023 is 'Risk and Resilience in the Time of Climate Change". A total of 145 papers will be presented at the conference in 24 technical sessions by participants from 13 countries.
In addition to 24 technical sessions, there will be four keynote sessions on FlexMat for bank protection, water resources management-identifying challenges, nuclear energy and the environment, and flash floods organised by different national and international, organisations.
The conference will be a hybrid one this year to be held at Reston in Virginia of the USA alongside Dhaka.
The topics for the summit in Dhaka are the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 (BDP 2100), Padma Bridge Construction: Challenges and Solutions and Bangladesh in the Frontline of the Climate Change.
The topics at the Reston summit are the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), flood mitigation of lower Mississippi River, and western mega-drought and impacts of the climate change.
Speaking at the press briefing professor AKM Saiful Islam, director of IWFM said, "We are proud to be able to host such an international conference and this will help all the participants to share their knowledge and experience."
ASCE’s president Maria Lehman, ASCE- ERWI’s president Shirley Clark and managing director Brian Parsons, among others, spoke at the press briefing.