IPWE conference to kick off in Dhaka Wednesday

In addition to 24 technical sessions, there will be four keynote sessions on FlexMat for bank protection, water resources management-identifying challenges, nuclear energy and the environment, and flash floods organised by different national and international, organisations.

The conference will be a hybrid one this year to be held at Reston in Virginia of the USA alongside Dhaka.

The topics for the summit in Dhaka are the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 (BDP 2100), Padma Bridge Construction: Challenges and Solutions and Bangladesh in the Frontline of the Climate Change.

The topics at the Reston summit are the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), flood mitigation of lower Mississippi River, and western mega-drought and impacts of the climate change.