Govt brings 91 educational institutes under MPO facility

The government has included some 91 new non-government educational institutions to its monthly pay order (MPO) facility.
The education ministry disclosed the inclusion through five separate notifications on its website on Tuesday.
The teachers and support staff of MPO-listed educational institutions receive basic salaries and some other allowances from the government.
However, the authorities placed some specific conditions for the educational institutions to avail the MPO facilities.
The conditions stipulate that only teachers and staff who were officially appointed before the introduction of non-government teachers' registration and certification examination system will automatically enjoy the MPO facilities.
And those appointed later need to show the examination certificate to become eligible for the MPO benefits.
The educational institutions considered for the MPO facility must maintain required qualifications. Failure to maintain the standards may lead to the suspension of an institution's MPO status. However, it will resume once it regains the qualifications.
Besides, legal action will be taken if any discrepancies or falsifications are found in the documents submitted by the newly included institutions.
Earlier, the authorities added 255 other educational institutions to the MPO-facility in January.