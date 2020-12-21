Rajshahi University to hold Honours, Masters exams with halls remaining closed

The Rajshahi University authorities have decided to hold the 2019 Honours and Masters final examinations from 2 January. The residential halls, however, will remain closed.

No discussion was held about any other examinations. This decision was taken by the university’s academic council at a meeting held on Monday morning 10:00am at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Senate Bhaban.

Administrator of the university’s public relations office, Md Azizur Rahman, said recommendations were made at an emergency meeting of the academic council to hold the examinations in the shortest time possible, maintaining the health guidelines. Vice chancellor of the university M Abdus Sobhan presided over the meeting.