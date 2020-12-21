Rajshahi University to hold Honours, Masters exams with halls remaining closed

The Rajshahi University authorities have decided to hold the 2019 Honours and Masters final examinations from 2 January. The residential halls, however, will remain closed.
No discussion was held about any other examinations. This decision was taken by the university’s academic council at a meeting held on Monday morning 10:00am at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Senate Bhaban.
Administrator of the university’s public relations office, Md Azizur Rahman, said recommendations were made at an emergency meeting of the academic council to hold the examinations in the shortest time possible, maintaining the health guidelines. Vice chancellor of the university M Abdus Sobhan presided over the meeting.
Only the 2019 final exams for Honours and Masters will be held from 2 January. The departmental academic committees and examination committees will decide about the students’ in-course tests, fieldwork, internship and viva voce.
In order to avoid transmission of coronavirus, it was decided to keep the residential halls closed during the Honours and Masters final exams. The students taking the examinations will have to arrange their own accommodation. The winter vacation of the university has been cancelled in order to facilities these examinations. And the university’s offices will remain open from 9:00am till 5:00pm from 3 January.