Germany simplifies visa application process for Bangladeshi students

Germany is making the visa application process easier for Bangladeshi students seeking higher education in the country. To this end, the German Embassy in Dhaka is introducing a digital system.

From 1 January 2027, Germany will introduce the digital “Consular Services Portal” (Auslandsportal) for visa applications from students seeking to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Through the new system, students will be able to complete application forms online, submit the required documents and track the latest status of their applications. The German Embassy in Dhaka hopes the new system will reduce the long waiting times for appointments.