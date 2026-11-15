Germany simplifies visa application process for Bangladeshi students
Germany is making the visa application process easier for Bangladeshi students seeking higher education in the country. To this end, the German Embassy in Dhaka is introducing a digital system.
From 1 January 2027, Germany will introduce the digital “Consular Services Portal” (Auslandsportal) for visa applications from students seeking to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.
Through the new system, students will be able to complete application forms online, submit the required documents and track the latest status of their applications. The German Embassy in Dhaka hopes the new system will reduce the long waiting times for appointments.
Under the previous appointment system, students had to wait for extended periods. The new digital system aims to address this problem and make the application process more efficient.
Applicants will be able to complete their application forms and upload the necessary documents online before visiting the embassy in person. They will also have the opportunity to undergo preliminary document checks through VFS.
In a post on its Facebook page, the German Embassy said, “Germany has introduced the new Consular Services Portal to make the visa application process more time-efficient and effective, while also expanding opportunities for cultural exchange between the two countries.”
On the day of their appointments, students will be able to complete the collection of biometric data, payment of visa fees and verification of required documents more quickly. They will also be able to track the progress of their applications through the digital portal.
New instructions for applicants on the waiting list
Once the new digital system becomes operational, applicants already on the waiting list for visa appointments under the previous system will also have to apply again.
This means students who have already registered under the old system must create accounts on the new Consular Services Portal and submit fresh applications.
The embassy said the changes form part of its efforts to modernise the appointment system and improve the overall application process.
Although this may cause temporary inconvenience for students who have been waiting for a long time under the previous system, the embassy expects the new arrangements to make the application process more efficient and reduce appointment waiting times.
How to apply
Bangladeshi students seeking to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Germany will be able to register and submit their applications through the new Consular Services Portal. Applicants must visit the digital Consular Services Portal to begin the process.
Details about the application procedure, required documents and further instructions are available on the new portal and the German Embassy's official website.