Families struggle as education costs on a steady rise

A 128-page notebook now costs at least Tk 50. Based on quality these sell for up to Tk 75. Just four to five years ago, the same notebook used to cost around Tk 30. Similarly, the price of a 200-page notebook has risen from Tk 50 to Tk 80–90, and a 300-page notebook is now priced at Tk 120, up from Tk 80.

People concerned note that even around 2020–21, the price of a ream of paper was Tk 16, but now it has doubled to Tk 35. The price of paper has been rising for the last couple of years and has directly affected educational materials like books, notebooks, and practical files. On average, the price of such educational materials has nearly doubled in the past five years.

Mahbub Alam, senior sales assistant at a shop named Lucky Books and Stationery in Cantonment area of Dhaka, said the most commonly used paper for notebooks is the ‘55 GSM’ type. In 2020, a ream used to cost him Tk 1,020. Today, it costs around Tk 2,100. The price of school books has also risen sharply. Books that used to cost Tk 200 now ranges between Tk 350 and Tk 400.

Visiting various shops in Kochukhet, Mirpur-10 and Nilkhet areas of the capital it was found that Chinese-imported items like pens, pencil boxes, and plastic files are more in demand.