SSC exam unlikely before Eid

A high-up of the Dhaka Education Board seeking anonymity told Prothom Alo, earlier the hope was that the flood situation would improve and the postponed SSC exams would begin before Eid. But now, more districts have been affected by the flood. Overall, there is no chance of holding the exams before Eid in the current situation.

The official further said, there is a 90 per cent chance that the exam won’t start before Eid. But if a directive comes from the high-ups, then that’s a different equation altogether. But the reality is that most educational institutes are currently flooded in the region. Many of those places are being used as shelters in the Sylhet region. So, the current situation doesn’t allow the exams to start.