Steps being taken to reopen educational institutions: Cabinet secy

Due to the closure of educational institutions for the last 17 months, the education of about 40 million students has been severely affected. Although the government has been trying to keep the students active in various alternative ways including online assignments and classes, they are not getting the essence of the classroom.

On the other hand, everyone is not getting the benefit of this. The mental and physical development of the students is also being hampered.

There was discussion about this issue in the meeting of the secretaries on Wednesday.

During the meeting, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “It is essential to reopen the educational institutions. We have to take initiatives regarding this as soon as possible not for the universities only, but for all the schools too. It has become the most important issue now as the children are fed up with being confined in their houses. We have to keep our focus on this issue.”