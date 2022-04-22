Education

Steps taken to advance universities on world rankings: Dipu Moni

UNB
Chandpur
Education minister Dipu Moni talks to reporters in Chandpur on Friday
Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday said that different factors are considered in ranking universities worldwide.

“There are some aspects of the world ranking in education that we don’t understand. So, we are emphasising on advancing the positions of the country's universities in the world rankings,” she said.

The minister said these while responding to reporters before joining a programme to distribute agricultural incentives among farmers at the Chandpur sadar upazila parishad auditorium on Friday afternoon.

Dipu Moni said that the quality of our higher education is not that bad compared to other countries. In fact, the quality of education in our universities is much better, but there is room for improvement.

Citing the example of BUET making big strides in QS World University Rankings, the education minister said that BUET has come a long way. Besides, various universities including Dhaka University and Khulna University are also performing extraordinarily. Many of our universities are doing world-class researches too. However, they need to pay more attention to details, Moni added.

“We didn't pay much attention to ranking before. Now the universities are paying attention. Our universities will do much better in the world rankings in future," she hopes.

Later, she inaugurated the distribution of paddy seeds and fertilisers among 1,200 marginal farmers of Chandpur.

Imtiaz Hossain, additional deputy commissioner, Sudipta Roy, additional superintendent of police, Nurul Islam Nazim Dewan, chairman of Chandpur sadar upazila, Sanjida Shahnaz, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Chandpur sadar upazila and other officials were present on the occasion.

