SSC results re-evaluation application underway, fee Tk 150 per subject
Students who are not satisfied with their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exam results have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation this year too.
Applications for re-evaluation must be submitted via SMS between 11 and 17 July.
The application process remains unchanged. Instructions have been provided on the education boards' websites and via Teletalk.
Students can apply through SMS from a Teletalk prepaid phone by sending RSC<space> First three letters of board name<space> Roll number<space> Subject code to 16222.
Multiple subjects can be included in a single SMS by separating the subject codes with commas.
A reply SMS will confirm the re-evaluation fee and provide a PIN (Personal Identification Number). If the student agrees, they must confirm by sending: RSC<space>YES<space>PIN<space>a contact mobile number and send the SMS to 16222.
The fee is Tk 150 per subject.
The SSC and equivalent results were published last Thursday, with a pass rate of 68.45 per cent across all boards. This year, 139,032 students achieved GPA 5.00.