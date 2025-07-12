SSC results re-evaluation application underway, fee Tk 150 per subject

Students who are not satisfied with their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exam results have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation this year too.

Applications for re-evaluation must be submitted via SMS between 11 and 17 July.

The application process remains unchanged. Instructions have been provided on the education boards' websites and via Teletalk.

Students can apply through SMS from a Teletalk prepaid phone by sending RSC<space> First three letters of board name<space> Roll number<space> Subject code to 16222.

Multiple subjects can be included in a single SMS by separating the subject codes with commas.