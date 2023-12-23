Haileybury ranks 5th among UK’s leading IB schools

Haileybury UK has surged to 5th position from 16th among UK’s leading independent schools for International Baccalaureate (IB) performance, according to The Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide ranking.

According to a press release, the legacy of Haileybury has been extended to Bangladesh through Haileybury Bhaluka, the country’s first international boarding school promising a foundation for successful and illuminated lives to students in this part of the world.