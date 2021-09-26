TESOL Bangladesh organises int’l webinar on online language assessment and social justice

TESOL Society of Bangladesh organised an international webinar for the inauguration of its English Language Testing and Assessment (ELTA) SIG (Special Interest Group), on Friday evening.

The webinar titled ‘Zooming in and out: Online Language Assessment, Health Emergencies and Social Justice’ was organised at 7:00pm.

Maggi Lussi Bell, editor and interim coordinator of IATEFL TEASIG (Testing, Evaluation and Assessment SIG), was the special guest and inaugurated the TESOL BD English Language Testing and Assessment SIG. In her inaugural speech, Bell shared the activities, missions of the IATEFL TEASIG and offered possible future collaborative ventures with TESOL BD ELTA SIG.