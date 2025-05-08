UCBD hosts Monash Open Day
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) successfully hosted Monash Open Day, offering prospective students and their families a closer look at the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) and Monash College Diploma (MCD) programmes, academic offerings, campus culture, and learning environment.
The event was organised at UCBD premises in the capital’s Gulshan area on 5 May 2025, to offer students an opportunity to choose a path that best suits their aspirations for higher education, reports a press release.
Tram Nguyen, director of marketing at Monash College, graced the event as chief guest. During the session, she shared valuable information about the Monash programmes, highlighting how cost-effective and beneficial the programmes are compared to other pathways for higher education.
She led an insightful and interactive session where students had the opportunity to engage directly with her in groups and one-on-one discussions about the career opportunities these programmes offer and so on.
Speaking about the programmes, Nguyen shared, “Studying at UCBD through Monash programmes is not only a smart investment but also a globally accepted path to academic and professional achievement.”
Professor Hew Gill, president and provost of UCBD shared, “We are very pleased to be able to deliver world-class Monash programmes here in Bangladesh. It makes us very proud that students can create an international academic future starting from right here in Dhaka.”
Several senior officials from UCBD were present at the event, including Professor Ismail, dean of academic affairs, and Kingshuk Gupta, chief operating officer.