UCBD hosts Monash Open Day

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) successfully hosted Monash Open Day, offering prospective students and their families a closer look at the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) and Monash College Diploma (MCD) programmes, academic offerings, campus culture, and learning environment.

The event was organised at UCBD premises in the capital’s Gulshan area on 5 May 2025, to offer students an opportunity to choose a path that best suits their aspirations for higher education, reports a press release.