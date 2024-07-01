HSC exams: Sylhet Education Board declares new dates for postponed subjects

Sylhet Education Board has announced new schedule for the four subjects of HSC and equivalent exams as those were suspended due to the floods in the region.

The postponed exams of the subjects will begin on 13 August, professor Arun Chandra Paul, examinations controller of Sylhet Education Board, confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

According to the routine, HSC and its equivalent exams in Sylhet were scheduled to begin on 30 June, in line with other general education boards in the country.

However, due to the flood situation, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee postponed the HSC and equivalent exams for the Sylhet Division until 8 July. Exams scheduled from 9 July onwards were to proceed as planned.