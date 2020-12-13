Universities can hold honours and masters final exams

The universities can hold honours and masters final examinations upon decision of their respective academic councils.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and vice chancellors of 39 public universities of the country on Sunday.

UGC chairman Kazi Shahidullah presided over the meeting.

Some universities including Dhaka University have already decided to hold exams.

According to the law, the universities can take their own academic decision. But the decision has been taken uniformly considering the ongoing coronavirus situation.