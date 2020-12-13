Universities can hold honours and masters final exams

The universities can hold honours and masters final examinations upon decision of their respective academic councils.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and vice chancellors of 39 public universities of the country on Sunday.
UGC chairman Kazi Shahidullah presided over the meeting.
Some universities including Dhaka University have already decided to hold exams.
According to the law, the universities can take their own academic decision. But the decision has been taken uniformly considering the ongoing coronavirus situation.
Seven suggestions over exams, classes and evaluation
UGC member Mohammad Alamgir Kabir gave seven suggestions over holding exams, classes and evaluation. The suggestions include the universities can take decisions regarding holding exams based on recommendations of related academic bodies; practical classes and evaluation of science, technology, agriculture, medical and other departments should be held in turns following proper health guidelines; students of last semesters would get priority in semester exams practical classes and evaluation; residential halls should be kept shut; students should enter their campuses one hour before the exams and leave the campus within one hour of the finishing the exams.
The UGC also recommended the universities to continue online classes and follow the World Health Organization’s (WHO) health guidelines.
UGC chairman in his speech urged the universities to ensure that no questions arise regarding the quality of exams.
He also recommended the universities not to hurry in holding exams.
The VCs said the students have become frustrated as they cannot take exams.
They think the academic activities would be jeopardised if the authorities fail to take exams and evaluation.
The VCs also requested the UGC to send a letter to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for extending the time to apply for the BCS exams which was circulated recently.