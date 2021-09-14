Universities can reopen after 27 September if students are inoculated

The process to reopen universities of the country is underway after schools and colleges resumed classes on 12 September after 18 months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest decision, the university students who are yet to register for Covid vaccine have to complete their registrations within 27 September. Those who do not have national identity cards will be registered using their birth certificates. The students will have to provide University Grants Commission (UGC) their birth certificate numbers within the quickest possible time. The UGC will hand over those numbers to the health department who will take the necessary steps to vaccinate those students.