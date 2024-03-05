BPSC takes viva of 29th BCS applicant after 13 years
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken viva voce of a candidate of 29th BCS examination named Debashish Biswas after 13 years.
BPSC formed a special viva board that took the interview of Debashish, sources confirmed.
Debashish applied for 29th BCS examination in 2009 and passed the written examination. But he was not allowed to attend the viva voce for failing to bring with him the money receipt for the exam.
Later in 2011, he filed a writ with High Court. After 13 years of legal battle, Debashis finally attended the viva on 25 February at BPSC office at Agargaon.
A BPSC source said a special board has taken viva of Debashis following the due procedure.
“He will now have to wait for the result. We are working on it. His result would be published only if he passes the viva voce as per the rule of BPSC,” said the source.
Asked about the matter, BPSC’s examination controller (cadre) Ananda Kumar Biswas told Prothom Alo that as per the rule at that time, Debashis was declared ineligible to attend the viva vice for failing to bring money receipt. He later filed a writ. He was called to viva after BPSC received the copy of final verdict.
The circular for 29th BCS was published in 2009. A total of 123,949 students applied in the BCS and 1,722 of them were recommended for various cadre posts in 2011.