BPSC takes viva of 29th BCS applicant after 13 years

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken viva voce of a candidate of 29th BCS examination named Debashish Biswas after 13 years.

BPSC formed a special viva board that took the interview of Debashish, sources confirmed.

Debashish applied for 29th BCS examination in 2009 and passed the written examination. But he was not allowed to attend the viva voce for failing to bring with him the money receipt for the exam.

Later in 2011, he filed a writ with High Court. After 13 years of legal battle, Debashis finally attended the viva on 25 February at BPSC office at Agargaon.

A BPSC source said a special board has taken viva of Debashis following the due procedure.