The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court order that had postponed the admission tests of all public universities in the country, including the University of Dhaka, until 31 December.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, passed the order today, Monday, following a hearing on a petition filed by the state seeking a stay on the High Court order.

Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal said this means that autonomous universities will be able to conduct their admission processes in accordance with their own procedures, customs, and laws.