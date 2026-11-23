High Court order stayed
Public universities free to hold admission tests on their own schedule
The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court order that had postponed the admission tests of all public universities in the country, including the University of Dhaka, until 31 December.
A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, passed the order today, Monday, following a hearing on a petition filed by the state seeking a stay on the High Court order.
Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal said this means that autonomous universities will be able to conduct their admission processes in accordance with their own procedures, customs, and laws.
Following a preliminary hearing on a writ petition on 18 November, the High Court had issued a rule and stayed the admission tests of all public universities until 31 December.
Alongside this, the High Court had directed authorities either to keep the online admission application portal open or, alternatively, in accordance with the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC), to allow eligible candidates who are taking the HSC supplementary examinations and have applied for re-scrutiny to submit their applications on conditions.
The state then filed an appeal with the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the High Court order.
The appeal came up for hearing before the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division on 19 November. On that day, the Chamber Court fixed 23 November (today, Monday) for the hearing of the state's appeal before the regular bench of the Appellate Division.
In continuation of the earlier proceedings, the appeal appeared at number one on today's cause list of the Appellate Division. A hearing was held on the petition, following which the Appellate Division issued its order at around 11:30 am.
The order was passed disposing of the appeal filed by the state. At the same time, the Appellate Division asked the High Court to expeditiously dispose of the rule issued in this regard.
Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Kazal and Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque appeared for the state during the hearing in court, while Senior Advocate M Abdul Qaiyum and Advocate Kamrun Nahar Mahmud represented the writ petitioner.
Supreme Court lawyer Kamrun Nahar Mahmud filed the writ petition as the petitioner on 12 November over the failure to coordinate the public university (2026–27 academic session) admission test schedule with the publication of results for the re-scrutiny of HSC answer scripts and the supplementary examinations for candidates who failed in one or two subjects (excluding the fourth subject).