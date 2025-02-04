IUB hosts 1st BD National Round of Stetson Intl Environmental Moot Court Competition 2024-25
The 1st Bangladesh National Round of the Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition 2024-25 took place from 23 to 25 January 2025 at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). Hearth Bangladesh and IUB’s School of Law jointly organised the competition, bringing together 34 universities to engage in advocacy on environmental law.
The final round featured Dhaka University (DU) and East West University (EWU), with DU emerging as the champion. Taposhi Rabeya from DU was named Best Mooter (Final), and Mahir Chowdhury Abir from Eastern University earned the Best Mooter (All Over) title. IUB secured a place among the top eight teams. The semi finalists included DU, Chittagong University, EWU, and Eastern University.
The final round was judged by Justice Shamim Hasnain, Member of the Law Commission, Bangladesh, Justice J . M. Hassan, and Justice Zafar Ahmed, both honorable Judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.
During her keynote speech at the inaugural ceremony, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources, said, "I wanted to practice law but did not want to be asking for money from people. My work at BELA (Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association) has allowed me to practice law and reach communities without access to other lawyers. Whatever we do for our living, we must respect the natural equilibrium, avoiding contamination of soil, water, and air. If you prepare for challenging times by learning from the mistakes of the past, the future will not be as unsafe."
Prof. M Tamim, Vice Chancellor of IUB, said, "This competition creates opportunities for networking, peer learning, and forming bonds that last beyond the event. It is a platform to share experiences that books cannot provide. Participants also benefit from interactions with real judges, gaining unique insights into the legal profession."
The event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Tamim; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian, Dean of the School of Law at IUB; and Porob Naser Siddique, Executive Director of Hearth Bangladesh. Prof. Bhuian emphasised the competition's role in building professional competence and awareness of environmental law.
The 1st Bangladesh National Round of the Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition demonstrated the potential of law students to address environmental issues through legal advocacy, preparing them for future challenges.