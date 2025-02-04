IUB hosts 1st BD National Round of Stetson Intl Environmental Moot Court Competition 2024-25

The final round was judged by Justice Shamim Hasnain, Member of the Law Commission, Bangladesh, Justice J . M. Hassan, and Justice Zafar Ahmed, both honorable Judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.



During her keynote speech at the inaugural ceremony, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources, said, "I wanted to practice law but did not want to be asking for money from people. My work at BELA (Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association) has allowed me to practice law and reach communities without access to other lawyers. Whatever we do for our living, we must respect the natural equilibrium, avoiding contamination of soil, water, and air. If you prepare for challenging times by learning from the mistakes of the past, the future will not be as unsafe."

