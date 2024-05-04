Classes at all educational institutions to resume Sunday

Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on 21 April after the end of Eid holidays but the closure was extended till 27 April due to sweltering heat across the country caused by heat waves.

Classes resumed on 28 April although there was no remarkable change in the heat wave condition, worrying the guardians, especially those of primary level students.

The authorities extended the closure of primary and secondary level educational intuitions till 2 May following a High Court order for keeping those shut.

The HC passed the suo moto order following reports of death and sickness of people including teachers and students after the reopening of the educational institutions.

