NSU commemorates 50th anniversary of Bangabandhu receiving Joliot-Curie medal

North South University (NSU) Tuesday hosted a discussion to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman receiving the prestigious ‘Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace’.
The event, organised by NSU’s Centre for Peace Studies (CPS) under the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), paid tribute to the iconic leader’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony, said a press release.
Ajoy Dasgupta, a freedom fighter, eminent journalist, writer, and teacher of Dhaka University and Jagannath University, was present as the chief guest. The session was chaired by professor Md Ismail Hossain, pro vice-chancellor of NSU.
Professor Ajoy Dasgupta emphasised on the peace philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to remove the unrest around the world. He also proposed to introduce the ‘Bangabandhu Peace Medal’ by the United Nations or any other important world organisation to commemorate Bangabandhu’s commitment to regional and world peace. Professor Md Ismail Hossain highlighted the role of Bangabandhu in maintaining peace and advised everyone to follow it.
Abdul Wahab, assistant professor, PSS and coordinator, Center for Peace Studies, NSU welcomed.
Professor Abdur Rob Khan, dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, NSU, offered the vote of thanks. Asif Bin Ali, Faculty of Media and Journalism Program, NSU moderated the program.
At the beginning of the program, a documentary film was screened on Bangabandhu’s received of the Julio-Curie Peace Medal.
The ‘Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace’ is awarded by the World Peace Council to individuals and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to peace-building efforts.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the medal in 1973 in recognition of his leadership in the Bangladesh Liberation War and his commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh.
The discussion at NSU was an opportunity to reflect on Bangabandhu’s legacy of peace and to reaffirm the university’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony. NSU is committed to educating future leaders who will work to build a more peaceful world.