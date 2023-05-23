NSU commemorates 50th anniversary of Bangabandhu receiving Joliot-Curie medal

Professor Abdur Rob Khan, dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, NSU, offered the vote of thanks. Asif Bin Ali, Faculty of Media and Journalism Program, NSU moderated the program.

At the beginning of the program, a documentary film was screened on Bangabandhu’s received of the Julio-Curie Peace Medal.

The ‘Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace’ is awarded by the World Peace Council to individuals and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to peace-building efforts.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the medal in 1973 in recognition of his leadership in the Bangladesh Liberation War and his commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh.

The discussion at NSU was an opportunity to reflect on Bangabandhu’s legacy of peace and to reaffirm the university’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony. NSU is committed to educating future leaders who will work to build a more peaceful world.