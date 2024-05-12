Curriculum being changed so students not only learn by memorisation: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government is bringing changes to the curriculum and the method of education mainly to cut dependency on learning through memorisation to flourish talents and creativity of the students.

“We want our children not only to learn by heart rather they get scope to flourish talents and creativity so that they can move ahead with their merits. So, changes are being made in the curriculum and education method,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while unveiling the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024, digitally by clicking a button at her official residence, Ganabhaban, here.