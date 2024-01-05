Textbooks full of errors, blurred pictures, books sent back from Satkhira

The printing of the school textbooks handed over free to children, in many cases, has been done in a shoddy and careless manner as the quality of paper has deteriorated and the printing quality is poor too.

For instance, on page 66 of the Class 7 textbook for history and social science, there is a picture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on a boat with a few others. But the picture is so blurred that it is impossible to identify Bangabandhu without reading the caption. The others in the picture are indistinguishable too.

On page 73 of the same book, there is a picture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the people, delivering a speech during the 1971 election campaign. That too is totally unclear.