One student can’t see even after treatment, another has blurred vision

Physicians suggested three students of Rajshahi University, who sustained vitriol retinal injury in shots fired by police during a clash between students and locals, take better treatment in India.
Two of the injured students have already taken treatment in Chennai, India.
But Alimul Islam, the student of Marketing Department, can't see while Misbahul Islam of Persian Language & Literature department has blurred vision.
Law department’s Al-Amin could not take treatment in India due to the crisis of of money.
The victim students claimed the university administration assured them of bearing the medical cost but they are yet to get any assistance. On the other hand the university administration said the students will be supported if they submit medical documents.
Following an altercation between a bus driver and a student, the clash broke out at Binodpur Bazar on 11 March evening. Later, locals also got involved in the clash that left over 200 students injured. Three students, who sustained vitriol retinal injury, were sent to Dhaka for better treatment under the management of the university. But the physicians advised them to go to India for better treatment.
Victims and the university sources said the injured students were advised to go to Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai, India from the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka. Of the injured, Misbahul Islam and Alimul Islam have taken treatment there but Al-Amin is yet to take the treatment.
Marketing department third year student Alimul Islam, who has not got back his vision even after taking treatment at Sankara Nethralaya, is currently staying at his home.
He said, “I went to Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai, India on 17 April and returned home on 23 April after treatment. A total of Tk 100,000 was spent there for treatment, but the eye is yet to be cured. I can’t see anything through the left eye. However, the physicians asked not to lose hope.”
With utter grievance, he further said, “The university administration did not make any contact with me.”
Misbahul Islam now has a blurred vision after an eye surgery in Chennai. He went to the Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai on 31 March and underwent a surgery in his right eye at a cost of Tk 314,000.
Misbahul returned home on 21 April. He now sees everything blurry as he received a kind of gel injection in the eye. He is hopeful of getting cured completely after a further surgery four months later.
“I will go to India again on 29 May. Physicians said he will need another trip later,” he said.
He also did not receive any assistance from the university authorities.
Al-Amin can’t see in the right eye, but could not go to India yet. He said he got the passport issued and came to Rajshahi to apply for an Indian visa. He was planning to meet the vice-chancellor along with the chairman of his department.
Al-Amin further said, “My father is an electrician. If I had money, I would have gone to India long ago to get treatment. The administration said they will pay once he submits the documents after treatment. But his family could not afford the treatment cost in India. My classmates have already started raising money from various residential halls, but how much the amount will be!”
He urged the university administration to help him financially.
Sultan Ul Islam, pro-VC of RU, suggested that Al-Amin can contact the administration through the chairman of his department. As they have been promised, the administration will certainly help.
He also noted that the proctor and the student advisor are taking care of the issue.
Student advisor Jahangir Alam Saud said, “I am in constant contact with Al-Amin. I asked him to apply for the visa as soon as possible. Once it is done, the next step will be decided after meeting the vice-chancellor with all the documents.”