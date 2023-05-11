One student can’t see even after treatment, another has blurred vision

Physicians suggested three students of Rajshahi University, who sustained vitriol retinal injury in shots fired by police during a clash between students and locals, take better treatment in India.

Two of the injured students have already taken treatment in Chennai, India.

But Alimul Islam, the student of Marketing Department, can't see while Misbahul Islam of Persian Language & Literature department has blurred vision.

Law department’s Al-Amin could not take treatment in India due to the crisis of of money.

The victim students claimed the university administration assured them of bearing the medical cost but they are yet to get any assistance. On the other hand the university administration said the students will be supported if they submit medical documents.