HSC results today, new SMS number introduced to check results
The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today, Saturday, 31 October.
The result publication process will be inaugurated at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education at 11:00 am.
Meanwhile, a press release from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said students would be able to collect their results through online result portals, their educational institutions and SMS or text messages on mobile phones. Results will not be available at the Ministry of Education, education boards or newspaper offices.
The education boards have changed the mobile phone number for checking HSC examination results through SMS. In previous years, students could check their results by sending an SMS to 16222. However, this year, in 2026, they will have to send an SMS to the new number, 16140.
Online result portal
The results published by the education boards will be available to all relevant educational institutions and through the websites.
Students could check their results by sending an SMS to 16222. However, this year, in 2026, they will have to send an SMS to the new number, 16140.
Collecting results through educational institutions
Besides collecting results through the common website of the education boards and the websites of the respective boards, examinees will also be able to collect their results from their respective educational institutions.
For this, the boards have advised the institutions concerned to download and publish the results online. They can do so by clicking on the result section of the website and downloading the results using the board name and the institution's EIIN (Educational Institute Identification Number).
SMS on mobile phones
Examinees can also collect their results by sending an SMS to 16140 from any mobile phone number.
To know the results through SMS, they will have to type the first three letters of the HSC board name, followed by the roll number and examination year, and send the message to 16140.
Example: Type HSC Dha 123456 2026 and send it to 16140.
This year's HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July 2026. Although the written examinations were scheduled to end on 8 August, several examinations under the Chattogram Education Board were postponed due to natural disasters. The postponed examinations were held later.
A total of 1,270,583 candidates, including regular and irregular examinees, took part in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations. However, a considerable number of candidates remained absent from the examinations.