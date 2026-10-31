HSC results today, new SMS number introduced to check results

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today, Saturday, 31 October.

The result publication process will be inaugurated at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education at 11:00 am.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said students would be able to collect their results through online result portals, their educational institutions and SMS or text messages on mobile phones. Results will not be available at the Ministry of Education, education boards or newspaper offices.