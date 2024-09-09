Admission fair begins at BUFT

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) has launched its five-day Fall Semester 2024 Admission Fair Sunday, 8 September 2024. Taking place at the university’s permanent campus in Turag, the fair is open daily from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, states a press release.

The event was inaugurated by founding chairman of BUFT Muzaffar U Siddique and member of BUFT's Board of Trustees, senior vice-president of BGMEA and managing director of TEAM Group, Abdullah Hil Rakib.