Admission fair begins at BUFT
BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) has launched its five-day Fall Semester 2024 Admission Fair Sunday, 8 September 2024. Taking place at the university’s permanent campus in Turag, the fair is open daily from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, states a press release.
The event was inaugurated by founding chairman of BUFT Muzaffar U Siddique and member of BUFT's Board of Trustees, senior vice-president of BGMEA and managing director of TEAM Group, Abdullah Hil Rakib.
The inauguration was attended by the pro vice-chancellor professor engineer Ayub Nabi Khan, along with the treasurer, registrar, deans, head of department, faculty members, officers, and students.
During the fair, applicants can take advantage of a 50 per cent waiver on admission fees, merit-based scholarships of up to 75 per cent on tuition, and receive special gifts for immediate enrollment.
BUFT will be offering 15 programmes, three certificate courses, and one diploma course under seven faculties for the upcoming Fall Semester at both bachelor's and master's levels.
Students attending the fair can also receive career guidance from experienced faculty and career counselors. For more information, contact BUFT at Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka 1230. Helpline: 01810063355, Phone:09606808080, 09606950535