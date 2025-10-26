5 ways to boost your income alongside job

You may already have a job, yet still find yourself struggling financially at the end of the month.

With inflation, rising house rents and children’s tuition fees, many people now find it difficult to manage their household expenses on their primary income alone.

As a result, many young professionals, and even those with full-time jobs, are now looking for additional sources of income. What was once known as ‘tuition’ or ‘small jobs’ has evolved into the more formal idea of ‘side income’. And this is no longer just an additional income source, as many people are now earning over hundred of thousands taka a month from it.