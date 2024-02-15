46th BCS preliminary exam likely on 26 April

The preliminary test of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination is likely to take place on 26 April, sources at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) have said.

Preferring not to be named, a PSC official, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said as per the primary decision the preliminary test may be held on 26 April. However, the decision has not yet been finalised as there is a matter of seeking opinion of the organisations which are connected with the examination.

Meanwhile, letters have been sent to different organisations seeking rooms for the test to be held on 26 April.