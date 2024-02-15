46th BCS preliminary exam likely on 26 April
The preliminary test of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination is likely to take place on 26 April, sources at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) have said.
Preferring not to be named, a PSC official, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said as per the primary decision the preliminary test may be held on 26 April. However, the decision has not yet been finalised as there is a matter of seeking opinion of the organisations which are connected with the examination.
Meanwhile, letters have been sent to different organisations seeking rooms for the test to be held on 26 April.
A staggering total of 3,38,000 candidates have applied for the 46th BCS. The BPSC published the circular for the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on 30 November, with 3140 vacant positions under different cadres.
Initially slated for 9 March, the 46th BCS preliminary examination date was deferred due to the city corporation elections in the eight divisional cities across the country.
Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.