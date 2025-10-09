49th special BCS MCQ written exam tomorrow
The multiple choice question (MCQ) type written examination of the 49th BCS (Special) Exam-2025 will be held tomorrow, Friday.
The test will begin at 10:00 am and end at 12:00 pm.
Candidates have been asked to enter the examination centre by 9:00am, one hour before the test begins.
According to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), the examination will be held at 182 educational institutions across of the capital, in addition to the Commission’s two hall rooms.
During entry into the exam centre, candidates are required to have their admission card and a valid photo identification, such as a National ID, passport, or driving licence.
Carrying any kind of electronic devices, including mobile phones, watches, calculators, and smart devices, inside the test centre is strictly prohibited.
The BPSC published circular of the 49th Bangladesh Civil Service (Special) examinations on 21 July this year, calling applications against a total of 683 vacant posts in education cadre.
Online applications for the 49th BCS opened on 22 July and closed on 22 August.
More than 312,000 candidates applied online against 683 posts for the 49th BCS (Special) 2025 exams, and over 456 applicants will vie for a vacant post.
Applicants will get updates of the exam schedules and results on the BPSC’s official website.