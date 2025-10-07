49th Special BCS seat plan published, exam on Friday

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the seating arrangement and instructions for the 49th BCS (Special) Examination-2025.

This examination, which is an MCQ-type written test, is scheduled to take place on 10 October, Friday from 10am to 12pm, said a press release in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The BPSC has announced that the examination will be organised exclusively at the Dhaka center.