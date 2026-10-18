Question leak controversy: 5,386 pass repeat recruitment test

The results of the preliminary recruitment examination for the post of assistant upazila youth development officer at the Department of Youth Development have been published, with 5,386 candidates passing. The list of successful candidates has been published in a notice on the department’s website.

The recruitment examination for 242 vacant posts of assistant upazila youth development officer under the Department of Youth Development’s revenue budget was scheduled for 10 October. More than 300,000 candidates had applied for the 242 posts. However, the question paper was circulated on social media before the examination began.