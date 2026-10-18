Question leak controversy: 5,386 pass repeat recruitment test
The results of the preliminary recruitment examination for the post of assistant upazila youth development officer at the Department of Youth Development have been published, with 5,386 candidates passing. The list of successful candidates has been published in a notice on the department’s website.
The recruitment examination for 242 vacant posts of assistant upazila youth development officer under the Department of Youth Development’s revenue budget was scheduled for 10 October. More than 300,000 candidates had applied for the 242 posts. However, the question paper was circulated on social media before the examination began.
As the leaked questions were found to match the original paper, the examination was suspended just two minutes after it started. Many candidates who had travelled from distant areas were angered by the decision and blocked roads and staged protests at various locations in the capital that day.
A new date was announced for the cancelled examination for the 11th-grade post following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. The preliminary screening test was held again on Friday, 16 October 2026. The results were published yesterday, Saturday. The date, time and venue of the written examination for successful candidates will be announced later.
Details of the next stage will be communicated through the Department of Youth Development’s website and text messages sent via Teletalk. An office order on the matter also states that a candidate’s application or result will be cancelled if they engage in irregularities or use unfair means at any stage of the recruitment process.
A five-member committee, headed by Mohammad Mahfuzul Alam Khan, an additional secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was formed to investigate the question leak. The committee was initially asked to submit its report within three working days, but the deadline was later extended.
The Special Response Battalion (SRB) has arrested seven people in a case filed over the question leak. They were sent to jail by court order on Saturday.