45th BCS: Re-verification begins for candidates left out of gazette, decision expected this month

Of the 1,807 candidates finally recommended for appointment by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, 1,702 were included in the gazette notification.

As a result, a total of 105 candidates were excluded from the final appointment gazette despite successfully clearing all steps of the selection process. The exclusion of so many candidates after the recommendations sparked widespread debate.

The Ministry of Public Administration has recently clarified the exact figures and reasons for the exclusion of the 105 candidates. Of them, 49 failed to submit the required documents and legal papers on time.

The remaining 56 were denied appointments for other administrative reasons, including police verification, despite having all the necessary documents in order. The government is now reviewing the cases of these candidates who were denied appointments.