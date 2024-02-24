44th BCS: 3rd examiners start checking scripts

The third examiners are now checking more than 9,000 answer scripts of the 44th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) started distributing scripts to third examiners last week.

Sources at the PSC said a deadline for checking the scripts at this phase has been set.

An official at the Office of the Controller of Examination under the PSC told Prothom Alo that they have been sending the answer scripts to third examiners since last week.

They have given a deadline of 10-15 days to finish checking the scripts depending on the number of scripts to be checked.

Earlier, the first and second examiners finished checking the answer scripts.