44th BCS: 3rd examiners start checking scripts
The third examiners are now checking more than 9,000 answer scripts of the 44th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) started distributing scripts to third examiners last week.
Sources at the PSC said a deadline for checking the scripts at this phase has been set.
An official at the Office of the Controller of Examination under the PSC told Prothom Alo that they have been sending the answer scripts to third examiners since last week.
They have given a deadline of 10-15 days to finish checking the scripts depending on the number of scripts to be checked.
Earlier, the first and second examiners finished checking the answer scripts.
PSC sources said the first examiners were given the scripts after the end of written exams. They too were given a deadline. After that, the second examiners checked the scripts.
As per the rule, the scripts are sent to the third examiners before finalising the result for verification when the difference between the marks given by the first and second examiners exceeds 20 per cent or more.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ananda Kumar Biswas, controller of examination (cadre) at the PSC, said the scripts of the 44th BCS exam are being sent to the third examiners for checking. Efforts are on to finalise the marks after checking the scripts at the quickest possible time.
Meanwhile, the PSC formed a probe committee to investigate the reasons behind the delay in the publication of the results of 41st BCS. The committee found evidence of negligence of some 318 examiners. The committee made several recommendations to avoid such delays in the future.
The PSC took several initiatives based on those recommendations. As a result, the number of scripts sent to the third examiners has declined. The number was 15,000 in the 41st BCS and 10,000 in the 43rd BCS, which has decreased to a little more than 9,000 in the 44th BCS.
A total of 350,716 job aspirants applied for the 44th BCS. Submission of online application started 30 December 2021 and ended on 31 January, 2022. Later, the submission deadline for online applications was extended to 2 March. The preliminary exam was held on 27 May 2022. Some 15,708 examinees passed the preliminary exam.
According to the circular of 44th BCS, some 1,710 officials will be recruited in different cadres under the 44th BCS.
Some 250 of them will be recruited in the administration cadre, 50 in the police cadre, 10 in foreign cadres, 14 in Ansar cadre, 30 in audit and accounts cadre, 11 in tax cadre, eight in cooperative cadre, 7 in railway transportation and trade cadre, 10 in information cadre, 23 in postal cadre, six in commercial cadre, 27 in family planning cadre, three in food cadre, 485 in technical cadre and 776 will be recruited in the education cadre.