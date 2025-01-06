43rd BCS: Meeting on gazette dropouts this Thursday

There will be a meeting on Thursday about the applications of those who were dropped from the final gazette of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment. An official from the ministry of public administration has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

The officer said that there has been no decision that their applications will be considered or a decision will be taken about them on Thursday. However, there will be discussions on that day about the applications that have been submitted. The plan of actions will be decided.

Besides, other issues will be discussed there as well. But, there will be no meeting to take a decision. Many media outlets have reported that the final decision will be taken on Thursday, which is not correct, he added.