BCS preliminary exams: BPSC discloses probable date

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has disclosed the probable time of 42nd special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations.
According to BPSC circular, the preliminary examination in MCQ style of the 42nd special BCS may be held in February 2021.
However, the specific date and time will be published in the commission's website and the media.
Applications for the 42nd special BCS will begin on 7 December and will end at 6:00pm on 27 December.
PSC said the applicants have to pay exam fees within 72 hours of filling in the forms online.
According to the circular, the examinations for special BCS will be held on 300 marks, that is, 200 marks MCQ type written exams and 100 marks on viva voce.
The candidates will get two hours for exams on 200 marks.
The marks include medical science (100), Bangla (20), English (20), Bangladesh affairs (20), international affairs (20), mental skills (10) and mathematical calculations (10).
The candidate will get one mark for correct answer while half mark (.50) will be deducted for wrong answer of each question.
43rd general BCS
Applications for the 43rd general BCS will begin on at 10:00am on 30 December and will end at 6:00pm on 31 January.
PSC has not published the probable date of the examinations.