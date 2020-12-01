BCS preliminary exams: BPSC discloses probable date

Applications for the 42nd special BCS will begin on 7 December and will end at 6:00pm on 27 December.

PSC said the applicants have to pay exam fees within 72 hours of filling in the forms online.

According to the circular, the examinations for special BCS will be held on 300 marks, that is, 200 marks MCQ type written exams and 100 marks on viva voce.

The candidates will get two hours for exams on 200 marks.