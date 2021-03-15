BPSC chairman says no decision yet to reschedule BCS preliminary test

The preliminary test of 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will be held as per the previous decision on 19 March, said Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

BPSC chariman Md Sohorab Hossain on Monday told Prothom Alo that the test would be held on 19 March maintaining the strict health guidelines. There is no decision yet to reschedule the date of preliminary test, he added.

Meanwhile, a section of candidates of 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations has formed a human chain on Monday demanding the postponement of preliminary test considering the rising trends of coronavirus infection.