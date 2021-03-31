BPSC postpones recruitment exam for non-cadre

The recruitment test for non-cadre posts has been postponed due to the rising trend of coronavirus infection.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) made this announcement on Wednesday issuing a notification.

The written test for recruiting photo technicians (class 2) under the textile department scheduled for 6 April has been postponed in the wake of spike of Covid-19, according to the notification.

It says the fresh date and time will be informed to the applicants in time.

Earlier, BPSC postponed the ongoing viva voce of 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) because of the drastic rise of Covid-19 infection.