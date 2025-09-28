47th BCS preliminary results today
The results of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination will be published today, Sunday (28 September).
The Public Service Commission (PSC) had earlier announced that the results would be released within this month according to the official schedule.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, PSC’s public relations officer Matiur Rahman said, “We had already announced that the results would be published by 28 September. The results will be released on the scheduled date.”
For young people, the BCS is more than just an exam; it is seen as a pathway to fulfilling their future dreams. The preliminary exam marks the first step in that journey, and now hundreds of thousands of candidates are waiting anxiously for the results.
The 47th BCS preliminary exam was held on 19 September in 256 educational institutions across eight divisional cities including Dhaka. This time, a total of 374,747 candidates applied.
Many are still sharing their experiences on social media of entering exam centres, handling the crowd, and the tense moments of the day. Now, their eyes are fixed solely on the results.
According to the 47th BCS circular, there are 3,487 cadre posts vacant. In addition, there are 201 non-cadre posts, meaning a total of 3,688 appointments will be made. Several new positions have also been added in this BCS.
However, despite the relatively higher number of posts, many candidates had already anticipated that the competition would be intense, as applications continue to rise every year along with the growing pool of qualified candidates.
The PSC has already announced a roadmap to complete one BCS cycle per year. Under this plan, the circular for a new BCS will be issued every November, and results published by the following October.
Following this timeline, the probable date for the publication of the 47th BCS preliminary results is 28 September 2025.
Earlier, the results of the 46th BCS preliminary exam were announced just 13 days after the test. That exam was held on 26 April 2024, and the results were published on 9 May.