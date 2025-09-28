47th BCS preliminary results today

For young people, the BCS is more than just an exam; it is seen as a pathway to fulfilling their future dreams. The preliminary exam marks the first step in that journey, and now hundreds of thousands of candidates are waiting anxiously for the results.

The 47th BCS preliminary exam was held on 19 September in 256 educational institutions across eight divisional cities including Dhaka. This time, a total of 374,747 candidates applied.

Many are still sharing their experiences on social media of entering exam centres, handling the crowd, and the tense moments of the day. Now, their eyes are fixed solely on the results.