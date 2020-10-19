Circular to recruit primary school teachers published

A notification has been issued to recruit an indefinite number of primary school assistant teachers.
Each of the application for the recruitment under the Department of Primary Education (DPE) will cost Tk 110.
Interested candidates have been asked to apply online. The application will be accepted from 10:30am on 25 October to 24 November at 11:59pm.
Candidates from all other districts of the country except Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban can apply.
The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 30 years on 25 March 2020. However, in the case of children of freedom fighters/martyrs, the age would go up to 32 years.
Interested candidates have also been asked to fill in the application form on the website ( https://dpe.teletalk.com.bd/ ) and submit it by 24 November.
From 2009 to 2019, as many as 197, 864 teachers were appointed in the government primary schools.
The most recent recruitment circular was published on 30 July 2018. A total of 55,295 people passed in the recruitment examinations and 18,147 of them were offered jobs.