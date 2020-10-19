Circular to recruit primary school teachers published

Candidates from all other districts of the country except Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban can apply.

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 30 years on 25 March 2020. However, in the case of children of freedom fighters/martyrs, the age would go up to 32 years.

Interested candidates have also been asked to fill in the application form on the website ( https://dpe.teletalk.com.bd/ ) and submit it by 24 November.