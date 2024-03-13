Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase viva to begin on 14 March
The second phase of viva examinations for the recruitment of government primary school assistant teachers is set to begin on 14 March.
Mahbubur Rahman, senior information officer of the primary and mass education ministry, disclosed the information through a post on his Facebook handle on Wednesday.
In the second phase, oral examinations will take place in Khulna, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions from 14 March and to 22 April.
Later, he confirmed the information while talking to Prothom Alo on the day. Under the second phase, the viva examinations will be conducted in 22 districts across the three divisions.
The district officials will determine convenient examination times and dates for their respective districts and will notify the candidates in advance.
The written examination results for the second phase of primary teacher recruitment were announced on 20 February, with a total of 20,647 candidates passing the test.
The written exam, which took place on 2 February, saw the participation of 439,443 candidates from the 22 districts.