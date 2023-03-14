45th BCS: PSC mulls to hold preliminary test in May

They said the PSC wanted to organise the exam in the second week of March but it did not get any schedule from the press authorities for printing the question paper. They have not yet got the schedule from the press.
In response to a question on whether the PSC on Wednesday will hold any meeting to fix the date of the exam, an official said no such meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow.
The officials said a total of 346,000 candidates have applied for the 45th BCS examination. As many as 2,309 cadre posts will be filled through this BCS while there are 1,022 non-cadre posts.