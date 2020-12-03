Jobs for English graduates: ULAB organises talk Friday

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is organising a webinar on career consultation for English graduates on Friday, reports UNB.
ULAB’s Department of English will be hosting the webinar, ‘Career Talk for English Graduates’. It will commence at 7:30pm.
LAB pro-vice-chancellor professor Shamsad Mortuza says they are trying to change the myth that English graduates are destined to teaching.
“We plan to show the wide array of career choices for English graduates: media, multinational companies, entrepreneurship, NGO, academic research, and teaching among others,” ULAB pro-vice-chancellor Shamsad Mortuza said.
Friday’s webinar will be the first of a series the university is planning to host.
The panellists are Muhammad Abdul Hye Milton, first secretary-designate, passport and visa wing, Bangladesh embassy, Washington DC, Mir Abidur Rahman, additional superintendent of police, police HQ, and Mondip Gharai, senior assistant secretary, BIDA, Prime Minister's Office.
“It will change the mindset that our students (English graduates) are destined to teaching. For private universities, it's mostly for school teaching. We want to dispel the myth,” professor Mortuza told UNB.