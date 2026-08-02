14,000 primary teacher recruits demand posting date, protest to continue

Candidates finally selected under the Government Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 are demanding a specific date for their postings. They say they will continue their sit-in protest until the government announces one.

The recommended candidates made the announcement during their indefinite sit-in in the capital, where they are demanding immediate joining and school postings. The protest began after 11:00 am today, Sunday (2 August) in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.