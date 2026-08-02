Teachers to join on 1 October: Ministry
14,000 primary teacher recruits demand posting date, protest to continue
Candidates finally selected under the Government Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 are demanding a specific date for their postings. They say they will continue their sit-in protest until the government announces one.
The recommended candidates made the announcement during their indefinite sit-in in the capital, where they are demanding immediate joining and school postings. The protest began after 11:00 am today, Sunday (2 August) in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.
Meanwhile, a notice issued today by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education stated that candidates finally selected under the Government Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 will report to the District Primary Education Office of their respective districts on 1 October.
Appointment letters will be issued to the recommended candidates in due course. After joining, they will be posted to schools and later sent for professional training. However, the recommended candidates insist that the government must also announce a specific date for their postings. Otherwise, they say, their protest will continue.
The final results of the Government Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 were published on 8 February 2026, with 14,384 candidates selected. Between 22 February and 1 March, the candidates completed their medical examinations, including dope tests, and verification of the required certificates.
According to the candidates, the rules require them to join immediately after completing those formalities. However, they say there has been no further progress in the recruitment process for the past six months.