46th BCS results likely today, PSC calls special meeting
The results of 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary tests are likely to be published today, Thursday.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has called a special meeting today. Usually it calls such meetings ahead of publishing results. A PSC source confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
There were some mistakes in the questionnaire of the 46th BCS. Every examinee will get full marks for those erroneous questions.
The results would be published after being 100 per cent confirmed, PSC chairman Md. Sohrab Hossain told Prothom Alo Wednesday morning.
The PSC chairman said, “We sat with the relevant moderators to be confirmed about the errors in the questionnaire. Besides, we also sought expert opinion. We have found mistakes in some questions. Mistakes are common in every exam. It such cases, the PSC took measures to ensure none of the examinees are harmed.”
“We took similar initiatives this time too. We are trying to publish the results in the quickest possible time. PSC won’t deprive anyone. Results will be published after being 100 per cent confirmed about that,” he asserted.
The PSC chairman further said, “Although we don’t have any option to check what’s in the questionnaire before the exam, it is us who always have to take the responsibility for the mistakes. The question moderators prepare the questionnaire and put it inside an envelope before submitting it to the PSC to maintain secrecy, which is then forwarded to the press. A total of six sets of questionnaires are prepared for the exam and are sent to exam halls under police security.”
Soharab Hossain said, “We always keep reminding the question moderators and other relevant persons to avoid mistakes both verbally and in writing. We will be more cautious in the future and will request the relevant persons to make it sure that there are no mistakes in the questionnaire and the standard is maintained before submitting it to the PSC.”
The preliminary test of the 46th BCS was held at different exam centres in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on 26 April.
A total of 254,561 candidates took part in the preliminary test, while some 83,825 examinees were absent. They are competing for a total of 3,140 posts, including 1,682 posts of assistant surgeon, 16 posts of assistant dental surgeon and 520 posts in the education cadre.