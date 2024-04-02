Non-cadre job: PSC announced huge recruitment circular, 2500 plus posts

Two recruitment circulars have been announced for experienced as well as inexperienced job seekers.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced this huge recruitment circular for non-cadre posts.

The constitutional body has published two separate recruitment circulars on its website.

One of the circulars stated that there are 27 posts in it. Experienced people can apply for these posts. In addition to it, another circular has been published for those looking for jobs newly or doesn’t have any experience as well. There are more than 2,500 posts there.