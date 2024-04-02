Non-cadre job: PSC announced huge recruitment circular, 2500 plus posts
Two recruitment circulars have been announced for experienced as well as inexperienced job seekers.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced this huge recruitment circular for non-cadre posts.
The constitutional body has published two separate recruitment circulars on its website.
One of the circulars stated that there are 27 posts in it. Experienced people can apply for these posts. In addition to it, another circular has been published for those looking for jobs newly or doesn’t have any experience as well. There are more than 2,500 posts there.
According to the circular, subjected to fulfill the qualifications you too can join the posts. Online application for the posts started from 1 April and will continue for a month till 30 April.
In a PSC notice it has been stated that applications have been invited for the posts of senior consultant (anesthesia), system analyst, junior consultant, maintenance engineer, assistant programmer, programmer, senior health education officer and assistant engineer among others.
Posts that will be filled through the other circular include assistant director (administration), government director (planning and inspection), government director (general), hydro morphologist, hydrologist, government engineer, government director (reservoir production), government director (mining), government director (ICT), government director (PSC and difference), senior computer operator and government director (television).
The other posts to be filled through this circular are- engineering training, instructor chemistry and physics, network or website manager, statistics officer, legal officer, research officer, agricultural engineer, administrative officer, assistant librarian, assistant director, physical instructor cum protocol officer (academy), assistant agricultural officer or assistant horticultural officer or assistant plant conservation officer or assistant instructor, film trainer and personal officer.
Various rules of application and the circulars are available on PSC website. Based on educational qualifications, one can register in one or more posts. If registered in more than one post, separate registration fee must be submitted for each post.
There is scope to make changes in the application form till the submission of registration fee. Candidates have to submit the fee being confirmed after checking the printed copy of application. After submitting the fee there won’t be scope to make any correction in the application form.