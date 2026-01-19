46th BCS final results: PSC reveals expected timeline

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) is making last-minute preparations to publish the final results of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. If all processes go on smoothly, final recommendations are expected to be issued in the last week of January.

PSC sources told Prothom Alo that viva voce of candidates who passed the written test are currently under way, while administrative work to release the results as quickly as possible is progressing simultaneously.