46th BCS final results: PSC reveals expected timeline
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) is making last-minute preparations to publish the final results of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. If all processes go on smoothly, final recommendations are expected to be issued in the last week of January.
PSC sources told Prothom Alo that viva voce of candidates who passed the written test are currently under way, while administrative work to release the results as quickly as possible is progressing simultaneously.
Three stages of BCS from preliminary to viva
To become a BCS cadre officer, a candidate must pass through three highly competitive stages. A total of 337,986 candidates had applied for the preliminary examination of the 46th BCS. Of them, 254,561 candidates appeared in person at examination centres in Dhaka and other divisional cities across the country.
According to the re-evaluated results of the preliminary screening, a total of 21,397 candidates qualified for the second stage, the written examination.
PSC is making last-minute preparations to publish the final results of the 46th BCS examination. If all processes proceed smoothly, final recommendations are expected to be issued in the last week of January.
The written examinations were held in July-August 2025, and the results were published on 27 November that year. After correcting technical errors among those who initially passed the written tests, a final list of 4,050 candidates was prepared for the third and final stage, the viva voce.
The viva of these 4,050 candidates is currently in progress. From among those who pass this stage, candidates will be recommended for appointment to a total of 3,140 posts based on merit ranking and cadre preference.
Number of posts
The PSC had announced recruitment for a total of 3,140 cadre posts through the 46th BCS. As usual, the highest number of appointments will be made in the health cadre, with 1,682 assistant surgeons and 16 assistant dental surgeons.
This will be followed by the education cadre with 920 posts, administration cadre with 274, police cadre with 80, and foreign service cadre with 10 posts. Recommendations will be made for various positions in other technical and professional cadres as well.
According to the PSC, the use of a modern “circular evaluation system” for assessing written answer scripts has led to unprecedented speed in publishing results. While it took 15 months to publish the written results of the 44th BCS, the written results of the 46th BCS were released in less than three months.
The current commission aims to maintain this momentum and publish the final results by the end of January.
PSC Chairman Professor Mobasser Monem told Prothom Alo, “We are making every effort to reduce delays in the BCS recruitment process. We published the written test results of the 46th BCS in record time.”
“The viva voce are currently under way. Our goal is to release the final results within the last week of January, so that several thousand qualified candidates can enter their professional careers without delay,” he added.