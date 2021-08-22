Preparing for the future of work

However, how we look at the future of work, will change based on the industry and skills we have not only for the present, but skills which we prepare and plan for in the future. It also depends how businesses function or accelerate as an outcome of the pandemic. How educational institutions can help students and workers up-level their skills in preparation.
The ability to work remotely, has removed distance and proximity as a determining factor, and now it is our ability to work across time zones and technology. According to my husband who is a remote worker at Amazon, it is about how well we can collaborate and effectively communicate complex topics.
We no longer have to rely on just an email, phone call or in-person meetings. Instant video calling, through platforms such as Whatsapp, Slack, Skype, Teams, etc has become the new norm. Many of the jobs of today are run by data and AI-powered technologies. Speaking with a Venture Capital expert, understanding how data is collected, stored, structured and learning how to analyze and build insights are skills to focus on- this can be applied to any industry we choose to work in.
Educating ourselves and our youth with technical concepts can advance our problem-solving and critical thinking skills, which according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, top the list of skills employers believe will grow in prominence in the next five to ten years.
The skills of tomorrow and the jobs of tomorrow will require workers to embrace a growth mindset and be ready for flexibility and adaptability. It requires unimpeded innovation, entrepreneurship and grit to be ready for change. A culture where failure is a data point towards success. And a path where our women and male youth can be the leaders we need in our future.
Nancy Hoque is the Strategy and Operations manager at Adobe